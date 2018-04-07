Trains halted in Hull as police deal with 'trespass' incident

Have your say

Trains have been halted after transport police were called to reports of a man on the railway.

British Transport Police said officers were speaking to the man at Hull Paragon Station after being called out at around 7am today.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers from British Transport Police are currently at Hull Paragon station following reports of a man trespassing onto the tracks.

"A number of officers from British Transport Police are on scene and speaking with the man.

"Train services will be disrupted to allow officers to work and bring this incident to a safe resolution as quickly as possible.

"The public are thanked for their patience whilst we respond."