Woman, 77, dies after being hit by cement mixer lorry in Hull

An elderly woman has died after being hit by a cement mixer lorry in Hull earlier today.

Humber Police said the 77-year-old woman had been knocked on Holderness Road this afternoon.

Also in news: Tributes left for man, 29, killed in crash on Leeds ring road



A spokesman said: "The collision happened near to the Ings Road and Maybury Road junction when a large blue cement mixer lorry collided with the woman.

"We are appealing for anyone that witnessed the incident, and has not already spoken to us, to call 101."

Also in news: Key culture figure quits job in Hull four months into role



The road was closed for some time to allow emergency services to attend but has now reopened.

The police spokesman thanked drivers in the area for their patience while police worked at the scene.

Anyone passing on information is asked to quote log 282 of 18/05/18.