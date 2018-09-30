Humberside Police seek witnesses after motorcyclist killed on B1253 in Cowlam

Police are seeking witnesses after a motorcyclist was killed during a collision in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police said the rider had died at the scene in Cowlam, near Driffield, yesterday lunchtime.

The collision happened at around 1pm when a silver coloured Ford Focus collided with a BMW motorbike on High Street (B1253).

A spokesman today said: "The rider of the motorbike suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

"We are asking anyone that witnessed the collision, and has not already spoken to us, to call."

Phone the force on 101, quoting log 291 of 29/09/18, to pass on any information about the collision.