Man, 49, dies after being knocked down following collision on M62 near Howden

A man was killed when he left his car following a collision and was hit by another vehicle on the M62 near Howden.

Humberside Police said officers were called to reports of a serious collision on the motorway close to the Ouse Bridge at 6.15pm.

A spokesman said: "A white Ford Kuga was travelling eastbound on the M62 when it was believed to have collided with an HGV, travelling in the same direction.

"The driver of the Kuga is then thought to have left his vehicle, and was struck by a car travelling on the westbound carriageway.

"A 49 year-old man suffered fatal injuries and sadly died at the scene."

The drivers of the HGV and the car travelling westbound were not injured.

Both carriageways were closed between junctions 36 and 37 throughout the evening while collision investigators and emergency services worked at the scene.

The spokesman added: "We would like to thank those who were caught up in the subsequent travel delays on the M62 yesterday evening, their patience and understanding is appreciated."

Now investigators want to hear from anyone who saw either of the collisions as well as anyone who saw the white Ford Kuga driving in the Selby or Howden area prior to 6.15pm.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 419 of 24/04/18.

