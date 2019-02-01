Men from Hull arrested over drug and money laundering after tip-off from service station staff

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of various offences - including money laundering and supplying drugs - thanks to the help of staff at a service station in East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police were alerted by staff at the business in the village of South Cave near the M62 on the outskirts of Hull after a man was seen acting in an "anti-social manner and making suspicious comments"

Police officers arrived at the scene, at around 6am yesterday, and arrested four men from Hull aged 25, 27, 35, and 40 in connection with an array of offences including possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, money laundering, possessing a Class B drug, theft and driving offences.

A force spokesman said all four men have since been released "under investigation".