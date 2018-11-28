Police arrest driver who left scene after car, minibus and taxi collided in Goole

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving after a collision between a car, a minibus and a taxi in Goole.

Humberside Police said officers had been called to reports of a collision at the junction of Ainsley Street and Hook Road shortly before 9am today.

Also in news: Police investigating 'isolated' Beverley stabbing make two arrests



"A woman passenger in the taxi suffered minor injuries in the collision and was taken to Scunthorpe hospital for treatment but has since been discharged," a spokesman said.

"The female driver of the Vauxhall car left the scene of the collision and was located and arrested later this morning. She has been taken into custody on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs and for leaving the scene of a collision."

Also in news: Police are now allowed to knock moped thieves off their bikes with police cars to cut crime

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call the force on 101, quoting log 75 of November 28.