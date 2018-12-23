Concerned Harrogate woman calls police because her carol singers 'were from Leeds'

A concerned Harrogate woman called police after fearing the carol singers outside her door were not local... and had come from Leeds.

The call was logged on Friday evening just after 8.30pm and then sent out on Twitter as part of the North Yorkshire Police Tweetathon which took place across Friday afternoon, evening and Saturday morning.

Social media reacted with some hilarious comments when North Yorkshire Police revealed a complaint from a Harrogate woman about some carolers from Leeds.

