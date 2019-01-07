Harrogate New Settlement: Where could approximately 4,000 new homes be built?

A housing developer, eyeing land to the east of the district, has put forward outline plans for a new settlement of approximately 4,000 new homes.

Developer, the Oakgate Group, has submitted the application for 'Maltkiln village' to Harrogate Borough Council planners, to potentially build on land around Cattal train station.

Initial concept drawings for Maltkin Village, put forward last year by the Oakgate Group

HBC's draft Local Plan outlines the need to find land for a new settlement, to meet their target of providing enough for over 14,000 new homes to built by 2035. The plan suggests this would need to be enough land for a new settlement with at least 3,000 new homes.

Richard France, Managing Director of Oakgate Group, said: “Maltkiln Village represents the best and most sustainable location for Harrogate Borough Council’s proposed new settlement. Our proposals have been designed with Cattal railway station at the heart of the new settlement, which connects Maltkiln Village directly to Harrogate, Knaresborough and York in around 20 minutes and the centre of Leeds in less than an hour. Around 90% of the new homes would be within a ten-minute walk of Cattal station.

“As a result of consultation, we have made a number of amendments to the proposals. These include plans for an additional primary school, with two now proposed as part of the plans as well as a number of highways and junction changes. The site boundary has also been extended to allow for more defined communities around the main village centre, while maintaining a sensible distance from existing villages such as Green Hammerton, Kirk Hammerton, Whixley and Cattal.

“I’d like to thank members of the community for participating in the public consultation and helping to shape the design for the site. We have also had a number of specific suggestions such as requests for more bungalows and housing to enable local people to downsize, and that is something we will consider as part of the future detailed application stage.”

According to the developer the 4.5 hectares of land would include zones allocated for employment facilities, two new primary schools, a village hall and doctor's surgery. They also plan two invest in two new roundabouts to replace the crossroads junctions on the A59, alongside improvements to Cattal railway station. This includes the provision of two new car parks to the north and south station.

The Oakgate Group began consultation on their plans for Maltkiln Village in 2017, and held public exhibitions in May and July 2018. An environmental scoping document was submitted in April 2017.

HBC has previously outlined an area in the draft local plan within the Green Hammerton/Cattal area where it believes a new settlement should be built. In response to the council’s declared preference, the Oakgate Group has now submitted a planning application, which it says 'has incorporated feedback from the pre-planning consultations.'

The Local Plan is due to go before government inspectors later this month, which will see up 20 days of public hearings held on the plan. HBC has stated that a specific site within the Green Hammerton/Cattal area will be put forward following development of a 'New Settlement Development Plan Document.'

Consultation will be held on a draft of this proposal ‘in the Spring/Summer of 2019, ’before its own examination in 2020. Depending on the outcome of the public hearings, and the findings of the Inspectorate, the Local Plan plan is expected to be adopted in the spring.

Other housing developers have put forward plans for new settlement sites across the district. This includes Commercial Estates Group (CEG), who submitted their own outline application to build up to 3,000 homes and facilities on 175.3 hectares of land, bordered by the village of Green Hammerton to the North and Kirk Hammerton to the south of the site in 2018.

The former Flaxby Park and Country Golf Club could also be developed on if an application from Flaxby Park Limited is approved for up to 2,750 new homes and facilities.

Developer Berkeley DeVeer also promoted plans for 1,500 homes, a 'garden village,' just north of Wetherby between the old A1 (A168) and the A1(M) in 2017.

Should planning permission be granted, the Oakgate Group say work could begin on the site in late 2020 and the first homes at Maltkiln Village being completed in 2022.

