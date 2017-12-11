Harrogate retailers’ festive mission stars in new documentary

The battle for the future of the British high street continues as retailers face an increasingly fierce fight to win over shoppers seduced by the ease of internet orders and the convenience of out of town shopping centres.

So as the festive rush to prepare for Christmas ramps up, a new two-part TV documentary this week shows how boutique and independent shops and tea rooms in Harrogate are trying to give shoppers a festive feel that cannot be replicated online.

Bettys' finished Christmas shop window. Pictures courtesy of Daisybeck Studios/Channnel 5.

The documentary has been shot by Leeds-based Daisybeck Studios, producers of The Yorkshire Vet, and features a voice-over by Harrogate’s Jim Carter, who starred as butler Charles Carson in Downton Abbey.

It follows preparations by the town’s high street retailers for Harrogate’s annual Christmas windows competition, as well as a campaign to raise £30,000 for the town’s Christmas lights after funding was withdrawn by Harrogate Borough Council.

More than 50 shops take part in the contest to create the best window display. Last year’s champions Adage Dance Shop aim to defend their title as other retailers, not least 2015 winners Betty’s Tea Rooms, attempt to clinch top prize for themselves.

The show also tells the story of the town’s Christmas market and a contest between Harrogate College students to design a sculpture as a centrepiece of the town’s decorations.

It’s really impressive to see how the community comes together. Paul Stead, managing director of Daisybeck Studios

Months of hard work culminates in a lantern procession and Christmas lights switch on featuring a church choir and a brass band, where the winning window is announced to the public.

Paul Stead, MD of Daisybeck Studios, said: “Harrogate is a gorgeous and unique little town with upmarket shops and retailers possessing a real passion to prosper despite increasing Christmas competition from out of town malls and online shopping sites.

“Like the rest of the country the council has to keep a tight rein on costs and it’s really impressive to see how the community comes together to keep the Yuletide Lights shining.

“The determination of volunteers from the Rotary Club, the huge support from the local radio station and the creativity and drive of the retailers to create window displays to impress visitors, shines even brighter than the giant stars on the road into town.”

Georgina Collins, owner of Bijouled posing alongside her shop window.

Harrogate: A Great Yorkshire Christmas airs on Channel 5 this Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm.

Stray FM's Nick Hancock, Councillor John Fox, the late community volunteer Ian Wood as Santa and Will Smith on the streets of Harrogate to help raise funds for the town's Christmas lights.