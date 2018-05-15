McDonald's temporary nut allergy issue - Harrogate branches not affected

McDonald’s fans across the district can breathe a sigh of relief after it was revealed their menu has not been affected by the temporary change which has affected diners with nut allergies across the country.



Yesterday it was revealed how McDonald’s faced an angry backlash from diners with nut allergies after a suspected contamination meant traces of nuts and peanuts could be found in their burger buns and English muffins.



However, Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough branches have now confirmed that their batch of McDonald’s buns and muffins has not been affected by the contamination and diners with nut allergies can still enjoy their classic McDonald’s meals.



The suspected contamination of the buns and muffins was confirmed by McDonald’s.



The spokesperson said: “We have been made aware that traces of nuts and peanut may have entered our supply chain and come into contact with the Buns and English Breakfast Muffins served in some of our restaurants.



“We have already introduced clear signposting in the restaurants affected at the front counter, on self-order screens, at drive-thru and on the click & collect and UBEREATS McDelivery apps. Anyone with any concerns should speak to the restaurant team or contact customer services. We have also notified Anaphylaxis Campaign who has alerted its members.



“The health and safety of our customers is our absolute priority, and this is a temporary issue which we are working to rectify as quickly as possible.”