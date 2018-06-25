Revealed: £1.1 MILLION resurfacing programme on four major Harrogate roads

Have your say

Four key commuter routes in Harrogate are set for major repairs as part of a £1.1 million scheme starting next month.

The major resurfacing programme by North Yorkshire County Council is scheduled to start in July and finish in September.

The schemes, costing a total of £1.1 million, will target heavily-trafficked routes that require repair including Skipton Road, Penny Pot Lane, Dragon Road, and Bower Road.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Highways, said: “The extent of this resurfacing and the other work in the Harrogate area is really positive and demonstrates the commitment of the County Council to respond to concerns raised by the public about the current condition of the public highway network while effectively planning long-term prevention work to minimise future deterioration.”

The work is part of an extensive programme of repairs and preventative work that will see total investment of £9.85 million in highways in the Harrogate district during 2018/19.

Within that total, £4 million has already been spent on the spring surface dressing programme, which treated 75 miles of road across the district.

The council has also promised to continue delivering patching work on potholes throughout the summer, following its award of extra government funding earlier this year.

The council estimates that £1.2 million of this extra funding will be allocated to potholes in the Harrogate District.

The roads to be resurfaced are:

Penny Pot Lane – resurfacing scheduled to take place between 16 July and 3 August; work to be done between 7.30am and 5pm.

Skipton Road, Empress Roundabout to Woodfield Road – 23 July to 24 August, 7pm and midnight.

Dragon Road, phase one – August 6 - 10, 9am to 3pm.

Dragon Road, phase two – August 28 to September 3, 7pm to midnight.

Bower Road – September 4 to September 8, 7pm to midnight.

Skipton Road West, phase one – September 2, 9 and 12, 4pm to midnight.

Skipton Road West, phase two – September 10 to 15, 7pm to midnight.

The County Council added that 'every effort will be made to minimise disruption for road users during these works'.

Resurfacing on Otley Road and Beckwith Road is also planned for this year but dates for those schemes will not be confirmed until current works by Yorkshire Water are concluded.