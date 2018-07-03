Starbeck fire: Crews battle large blaze as roads remain closed on main Harrogate route

Fire crews have been battling a large blaze at a derelict shop on Starbeck High Street.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted earlier this afternoon to confirm that the former McColl’s building was “well alight.”

The tweet read: “We currently have crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough, Boroughbridge and @WYFRS Wetherby in attendance at a derelict building well alight on the High Street, Harrogate. Please avoid the area if you can due to a large amount of traffic congestion leading out of Harrogate.”

A statement on the North Yorkshire Fire Brigade website read: “We received numerous calls to a derelict building measuring approximately 20x20m on fire. We have a large number of appliances at this incident at this time.

“Crews have two main jets and two ground monitors in use and the Aerial Ladder Platform is being used as a water tower.

“This incident is currently on-going and crews are likely to be at the scene for some time. We would ask people to avoid the area due to the road being closed.”

Eyewitness Meghan Walsh, 12 said fire crews have asked residents to stand 10ft back, and all she could see was smoke.

She said Forest Lane has been at a complete standstill.

Nine fire engines have been on the scene.

The landlord of the Prince of Wales pub is giving out free juice and water to emergency services personnel, and schoolchildren have been giving out bottles of water to firemen.

Yorkshire Water tweeted that some residents in the area could experience low water pressure as the fire crews continued to fight the blaze.

The official Twitter account stated: “#Starbeck #Harrogate #HG2 We’re really sorry but customers may have low pressure due to the fire services attending a fire and draining water from the system- Apologies for the disruption- Updates to follow ^ST”

More on this news as we get it...