Super Freddie scores a 'worldy' and could bag his Harrogate team with £600 of new kit

It is a goal worthy of any World Cup Finals, and now Freddie Lee's long-range free-kick could net his Harrogate football team £600 worth of new kit.

SIX new dentists coming to Harrogate as part of new NHS practice

The Pannal Ash youngster has been nominated in a national goal of the month competition after blasting a stunning effort in off the crossbar during last month's County Cup Final.

His superb strike will go up against five other outstanding goals from the cup finals played across the UK throughout May covered by grassroots broadcaster Film My Match and supported by sports specialists www.kitlocker.com.

All six goals feature on a 2-minute film compilation put together by Film My Match and supporters are being asked to vote for their favourite on the broadcaster’s Facebook page by the end of June. The goal with the most votes ahead of Friday's deadline will win £600 worth of kit for the whole team from kitlocker.com.

The goals were chosen from a pool of over 200 in 75 cup finals covered by Film My Match last month, who had a team of experienced camera operatives and elevated camera mast systems at all matches.

You can vote for the goal by clicking on this link and following the instructions

Freddie is the youngest nominee and one of only two children as he battles it out against three players from Scotland, one from Coventry and one from Aylesbury.

Pannal Ash footballer Freddie Lee has been nominated for a national award after his stunning goal last month.

Freddie was naturally delighted with the goal.

"I was a bit nervous because it was a final but I had practiced free kicks the day before so I knew I could score, and I was very happy when I did," he said.

His dad Simon added: "I was just very pleased for Freddie, he only joined Pannal Ash in September but he has settled in well with the team and to score a goal like this and get it on video is a great way to finish his first Season."

Paying our respects: St Peter’s Church to hold special memorial for 'much loved' Rudy

Being nominated has provided the icing on the cake for Freddie and his Pannal Ash side who have enjoyed a double-winning season, and just missed out on winning four major trophies.

The Pannal Ash players celebrate after Freddie Lee's stunning strike.

Coach Mark Sanderson said: "Freddie is a lovely lad with a great attitude and as you can see a great ball striker. He has scored a couple of really important goals for us this year and we knew he had a great shot and it was a great feeling for him and everyone when the ball went in - getting it on video as well was brilliant.

"The Season this year surpassed all expectations, winning the Harrogate League and Leeds District Cup but eventually running out of steam in the League Cup where we were runners-up.

"This special goal was in the County Cup Final at West Riding HQ and although we ended up runners-up again the boys on the day worked as hard as they could and so despite the loss this goal gave us all something to smile about."

Imagine that: Harrogate book shop left ‘overwhelmed’ as tweet regarding 'worst ever day' is seen by 1 million people



Film My Match Director Dave Roe commented: “We are committed to giving grassroots talent the exposure it deserves. There are some great goals here that the players, and their friends and families, will be able to watch over and over again in the years to come. We’re proud to be able to showcase these special moments. And to be able to reward teams with free match kit through our partnership with Kitlocker.com is extra special!”

Film My Match films, edits and provides highlights packages of cup final matches to County FAs and others across the UK and offers competitively priced access to the full game for teams, supporters and their families. A wonderful record of a special event for all participants.

Oli Brierley, Planning & Activation Manager at Kitlocker.com, said reaching out to grassroots sports fans via the footage was a new and exciting opportunity to promote the brand. “We offer congrats to all goal scorers, wish them well in the vote and look forward to kitting out the winners!”

Finalists’ shortlist:

Freddie Lee- Pannal Ash Blues U12's (Harrogate)

Jordan Hutchison- Kirkcaldy YMCA AFC (Kirkcaldy, Scotland)

Abdullah Khan- Hale Leys United U15's (Aylesbury)

Josh Cairns- East Kilbride YM FC (East Kilbride, Scotland)

Joe McLintock- Christ The King FC (Coventry)

Michael Hornig- Tollcross Thistle (Edinburgh, Scotland)