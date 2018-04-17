One of Scarborough’s best homes? Look inside six-bedroom house with views of golf course

Have your say

Carlton Manor is probably one of the best homes available in Scarborough today.

The estate agent said: “In our opinion standing in extensive manicured formal gardens of just over an acre we are delighted to be able to bring you this outstanding gentlemen’s residence.”

Maintained to the highest of standards with loving care and attention to detail, this quality six bedroomed detached home is particularly convenient for Scarborough’s south cliff golf course.

Being light and airy throughout the property evokes a sense of space and elegance.

The accommodation briefly comprises: attractive weather porch, vestibule, cloakroom, lovely hallway having panelled walls with superb rear facing detached bay window.

Eye-catching formal sitting room opening to music room with bay window overlooking the front. uPVC double glazed conservatory.

Classical pillars lead through to 20’ dining room with feature fireplace.

Family sitting/entertaining area with its own bar. Quality oak fronted and Z shaped kitchen with integrated appliances leading to separate utility.

There is an adjacent covered area suitable for a variety of uses with two large walk-in stores having cold shelves and integral access to the garage.

Access to the first floor is via a wide return staircase and feature window.

There are six bedrooms, four being particularly large, two with bay windows having impressive garden and golf course views.

There are two large four piece bathrooms both with separate shower cubicles, one en-suite to the master bedroom.

Outside, as soon as you approach the gated driveway, it is apparent this property oozes quality with long private driveway to walled parking for approximately 10 vehicles and access to large double garage having automatic doors.

The gardens are a real delight to behold having formal enclosed lawns, rose garden with water features, vast array of mature trees, shrubs and flowers more evoking a large Gentlemen’s residence more familiar to the Lake District.

The property also benefits from gas fired central heating and double glazing with thermal coating and has been maintained to very high standards indeed. Recognised locally as a heritage property.

Address: Carlton Manor, Deepdale Avenue, Scarborough, North Yorkshire YO11 2UF

Price: £835,000

Contact: Colin Ellis, telephone 01723 315028.

Website: {http://colinellis.co.uk/|Colin Ellis|Colin Ellis