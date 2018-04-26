Scarborough fire crews called out as cash machine catches fire

Firefighters were called out in the early hours when a cash machine caught fire in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Fire Service was alerted about the fire in St Thomas Street shortly after 3.40am.

A spokesman said it was believed to have started due to an electrical fault.

He said: "The fire head been extinguished prior to the crews arrival by staff using an extinguisher.

"Our crews from Scarborough checked the unit over using a thermal image camera to ensure the fire was out."

