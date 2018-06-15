Scarborough police saved man's life after he fell unconscious outside Brunswick Centre

Three police officers saved the life of a man who collapsed and fell unconscious outside the Brunswick Centre in Scarborough this morning.

PCSO Barrie Dolan, who has worked in the town for 16 years, was patrolling in the area just after 11am when he was alerted about a man who had suffered a medical episode.

Also in news: Oliver's Mount promoter could go into receivership



The 70 year-old man was unresponsive and lying on the floor outside the shopping centre.

As his condition deteriorated quickly, PCSO Barrie Dolan and shopping centre cleaner Ben Lacey began CPR and requested urgent help from colleagues and the ambulance service.

PC Danielle Vidler and PC Kirsty Forth soon arrived at the scene and took turns to deliver CPR while waiting for paramedics.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Will Knapp and other officers rushed from the police station with a defibrillator.

Also in news: Teenage boy found dead on the North York Moors



Working together, they secured an effective airway and saved the man’s life.

When Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics arrived, they continued chest compressions and rushed the man to Scarborough District Hospital.

The man is is expected to make a full recovery, North Yorkshire Police said this afternoon.

Superintendent Alisdair Dey, Neighbourhood Policing Commander for Scarborough and Ryedale, said:“Without the actions of our officers the outcome could have been very different.

“The paramedics who arrived at the scene stated that due to Barrie’s early actions, a life had been saved.”

“We are very proud of them and they are a credit to North Yorkshire Police.”

Also in news: Council and police could close roads in Scarborough due to car cruise