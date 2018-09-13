Scarborough to get its own version of Monopoly: you choose what's on the board !

Scarborough is to be immortalised with its own edition of Monopoly – and your help is needed to choose what goes on the board.

Winning Moves, the makers of the popular board game – first released in 1935 – are launching the Scarborough version next year. The usual London streets and landmarks will be replaced with various Scarborough attractions, hotels, theatres and places of interest – and it’s up to residents and visitors to help to decide what they will be.

Scarborough is to get its own Monopoly

Presumably the castle, Grand Hotel, Harbour Bar and Peasholm Park will feature. But what about Boyes ? Bar Street ? Scalby Mills ? Plaxton? Go directly to Dean Road Gaol?

Which places and businesses would you like to see on the board?

Benjamin Thompson, Custom Games manager of Winning Moves, said: “We develop a handful of regional editions of Monopoly each year and this year we are developing a Scarborough edition which is going to feature everything locals and tourists love about the town. Hull, Stratford-upon-Avon, Edinburgh and Royal Windsor are some of the cities to be immortalised on a Monopoly board.”

Usually, the editions are released before Christmas, but the Scarborough version is scheduled to come out next spring, in time for the summer season.

Harbour Bar could feature

Mr Thompson said: “The aim is to put together a board which will celebrate everything which locals and tourists love about Scarborough. We’re looking for suggestions from the public for what they think should be on the edition.

“We’re also releasing this edition with a special set of tokens which will reflect summer holidays in Britain. The final line-up is sunglasses, ice-cream, flip-flop, a book, a suitcase and, of course, an umbrella!” The community chest and chance cards will also be customised and could include things such as “You get soaked walking along North Bay and get caught in the rain. Pay £50”.

“We’d love to hear any ideas the public have for these too,” added Mr Thompson.

Alongside the Monopoly version, the company is also developing a Scarborough edition of Top Trumps which will act as a guide to the town and will feature the top 30 things to see and do. Mr Thompson said: “We’ve developed these for Leicester, London and Paris in the past and the cards will pit locations around Scarborough against each other on categories like “year established” and “family fun”.

Will the Spa Suncourt be on the board ?

Suggestions for the Monopoly board and cards should be emailed to scarborough@winningmoves.co.uk as soon as possible.