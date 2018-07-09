Search continues for diver missing off coast at Scarborough

Police are working with HM Coastguard as the search continues today for a diver who went missing off the coast at Scarborough.

The search operation began yesterday after the man failed to surface while diving two miles out to sea.

The Coastguard helicopter was joined by the Whitby RNLI Lifeboat and Scarborough inshore as well as all weather RNLI lifeboats.

Three Coastguard rescue teams from Whitby, Burniston and Ravenscar have also been involved in the search.

A police spokeswoman said today: "North Yorkshire Police is assisting in the search for a diver who has failed to surface two miles off the coast of Scarborough.

"Officers are working closely with HM Coastguard and other agencies in the search and keeping the man's family updated."