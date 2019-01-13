Surfer has 'lucky' escape from being dragged out to sea off Scarborough coast

A surfer being dragged out to sea by a powerful current off the coast of Scarborough had a "lucky" escape.

Humber Coastguard received numerous emergency calls reporting the male surfer waving and calling for help in the North Bay yesterday afternoon and the Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team was summoned to the scene.

The rescue team had been out on the water training earlier in the day and so knew that conditions were rough.

Fortunately the surfer managed to swim to safety.

A spokesperson for the coastguard rescue team said: "On arrival the surfer had followed the advice to swim across rather than against the rip current that was dragging him out to sea.

"We checked he was okay and required no medical attention then returned to station."

The team said that the relieved surfer later sent them a message to thank them for their assistance.

The message read: “Massive shout out to Scarborough coastguard. Caught in a rip today while surfing and even though luckily I managed to get out eventually, they still came to check on me anyway.

"Extremely friendly, very supportive and just a pleasure to talk to which considering how I was feeling - was just what I needed. Thank you again! Amazing job you do!”

The coastguard team said they wished to thank all those who called 999 after spotting the man in difficulties.