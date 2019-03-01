Stunning country house in Yorkshire Dales National Park goes on sale

Hanlith Hall at Kirkby Malham is located close to Malham Cove, Gordale Scar and Malham Tarn as well as the picturesque Dales towns of Settle, Grassington and Skipton. It boasts five bedrooms, four reception rooms and an indoor pool and has an asking price of £2,150,000. The property, which has a 17th century date stone, also has a large studio/potential apartment (subject to the appropriate consents). Set in more than 2.5 acres it has impressive gardens and stabling and is being marketed by Dacre Son & Hartley in Ilkley.

