Repair work expected to be approved for Whitby’s ravaged piers

multi-million plans to restore Whitby’s two landmark piers and save the ancient port from the ravages of the North Sea have been recommended for approval by councillors.

The coastal town’s East and West Piers have protected the town since the early 18th century and are both tourist attractions and key sea defences, but they are in urgent need of repair, members of Scarborough Borough Council’s planning and development committee will be told on Thursday.

In a report prepared ahead of the committee’s meeting, David Walker, the council’s senior planning officer, said the 400-metre long piers are now in a “decrepit” state and the restoration scheme was needed to protect Whitby.

Mr Walker said: “The piers are currently in a poor structural condition, exhibiting a significant number of defects. Due to this, they are at risk of breaching or collapse should further structural degradation continue.”

Planning officers have recommended that councillors grant listed building consent for a programme of work to be carried out on the council-owned structures.

Scarborough Council, which is responsible for the proposed repairs has estimated the cost of the work, combined with the cost of a project to address the crumbling cliffs above the Spa on Scarborough’s South Bay, to be around £25m.

Explaining the importance of Whitby’s piers, Mr Walker said they play a number of vital roles in respect of the town’s function as a port and its historic identity.

“They help protect the town and harbour as coastal defences.

“They play an important part in defining the entrance to the harbour and the setting of the town and the Conservation Area on both sides of the Esk, as well as the nationally important group of Grade I listed buildings on the Abbey Headland.

“They have also become a visitor attraction in their own right, providing an understanding of a key part of Whitby’s historic development and affording view back towards the town.”

As part of the refurbishment scheme, public access prevention measures are to be provided but an original plan to have solid metal gates has been abandoned in favour of chains and posts because of the sensitive environmental impact.

Locals, spearheaded by the Fight4Whitby group, have been calling on the borough council to act before the flood defences fail, citing a report by Royal Haskoning back in 2009 which referred to a number of major defects on the structures, highlighting the need for “urgent” repairs.

The council’s cabinet member for harbours and flood protection, Councillor Mike Cockerill, said that recent surveys conducted this year have shown that the original construction of the defences “was far more robust than initially believed”.

Coun Cockerill added that the piers are not in imminent danger of collapse, but said “this does not mean that there is any complacency in our ongoing efforts to secure the remainder of the funding necessary to carry out this vital project”.

Historic England said the piers were a major part of Whitby’s history as “a significant port for both fishing and ship building”.

The heritage body added that it gave its support to the proposed repairs, as did Whitby Civic Society which described the work as being “long overdue”.