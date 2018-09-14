Whitby firefighters believe dropped cigarette sparked shed fire

Firefighters in Whitby believe a dropped cigarette was the cause of a shed fire.

A crew from the town was called to East Way at around 9.35pm yesterday after reports of a garden shed on fire.

A North Yorkshire Fire Services spokesman today said: "A crew from Whitby was called to a garden shed on fire which resulted in slight fire damage to the shed.

"The fire was extinguished by a resident using a garden hose prior to our arrival."

He said the crew had used a thermal imaging camera and lights while at the scene.

It is believed that the cause was a dropped cigarette, he added.