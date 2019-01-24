CCTV appeal after man is injured in York assault

Police have issued an image of a man they want to trace in connection with an assault in York city centre.

A 19-year-old man was knocked to the ground during the incident – which happened on Duncombe Place at about 2.45am on Tuesday, January 8 – and needed hospital treatment for injuries to his face.

Officers believe the man in the picture may be able to assist their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to ring PC David Scaife at North Yorkshire Police, quoting log reference 12190004174.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.