Officers are trying to trace a woman from York who has gone missing.

Police tonight (Thursday) said that Laura McBride, 24, had now been missing "for several hours" from her home in Ordnance Lane.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare," a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police added.

She has been described as being white, 5ft 4ins tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.