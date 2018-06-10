Police urge public not to approach man wanted for prison recall

Have your say

Police are urging people in York to urgently report any sightings of a man who is wanted for recall to prison.

Rory McCrae, aged 49, was released on licence from HMP Humber on Friday and has since been recalled to prison.

He has no fixed address but previously lived in the York area.

North Yorkshire Police has urged members of the public not to approach McCrae but to call 999 with any immediate sightings.

Otherwise, anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the force via 101, quoting reference number 12180101737.