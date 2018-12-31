Road rage incident in York city centre: Police appeal for witnesses

Have your say

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a road rage incident in York.

Fishergate, York. Image: Google

North Yorkshire Police said the road rage incident involved the rider of a white moped and the driver of a dark blue Audi convertible.

It happened on Fishergate - between Cemetery Road and Grange Garth - just after 6pm on Friday December 14, but police only released details today (Dec 31).

Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to contact PC291 Armstrong on 101, quoting reference 12180232355.

Or email John.Armstrong291@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk