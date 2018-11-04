'Rogue' fireworks believed to have caused two fires in York

'Rogue' fireworks are believed to have caused two separate fires in York.

North Yorkshire Fire Service said crews from Acomb and Huntington had dealt with a shed fire at a property off Poppleton Road shortly before 8.40pm on Saturday.

A spokesman said: "Fire and heat damage was caused to the contents of the shed and slight smoke damage to the shed roof. The cause is believed to be a rogue firework."

Firefighters from York had already been called to a home in Beckfield Lane, where a conifer tree was on fire.

The crew found the fire was already out on arrival but carried out an inspection.

It is believed the cause was a firework, the spokesman said.