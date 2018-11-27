Shop door and stock damaged after 'violent disturbance' in York

Have your say

Police are trying to trace a man following a "violent incident" at a shop in York.

The offence happened at about 7.50pm on November 2, at the McColls store in Chrichton Avenue, Clifton.

The man police want to speak to.

Officers were called after "a number of people" were involved in a violent disturbance at the shop.

It resulted in the front door of the store, and stock inside, being damaged.

Police today (Tuesday) issued a CCTV image of a man they are trying to trace in connection with the disturbance.

Two men have been arrested and bailed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12180205330.