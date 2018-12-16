York man dead after car crash near Thirsk

A man from York has died following a collision on the A168 near Thirsk.

It happened within a section of roadworks on the northbound side of the road, south of the junction with the A170 at around 6.45pm on Friday.

The driver of a black Vauxhall Insignia, aged in his mid-40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police said the man's family had been informed and were being supported by officers.

Diversions were put in place by the Highways Agency after the collision as emergency services responded to the crash. The road re-opened at around 12.30am yesterday.

Officers are appealing for people to come forward who witnessed the collision or recall seeing the black Vauxhall Insignia prior to the crash.

People with vehicle dash-cams who were travelling in the area at around the same time of the collision are also urged to check their footage for possible sightings.

Anyone who can assist police is asked to call the force on 101, quoting reference number 12180232472.