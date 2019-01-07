Apartments development could replace garage in Barnsley village

A commercial garage could go to make way for a block of three new apartments in a Barnsley village, if planners approve of the scheme.

Details submitted to Barnsley Council for the redevelopment of the site, in Cobcar Street, Elsecar, would involve demolishing the existing building and replacing it with a single block to accommodate three one-bedroomed apartments.

The homes would be served by a shared drive, with a car parking space for each and a further space for visitors, though the site also has good public transport links including close proximity to Elsecar railway station, around 500 metres away.

It is anticipated the materials used to finish the development would be agreed later with Barnsley Council, if the permission is granted, with the expectation of the development blending with other traditional properties in the area.

The new building would be constructed over three storeys and although it would not include a lift, it has been designed to be compliant with access regulations for those with disabilities.

A decision on whether to approve the development will be made later.