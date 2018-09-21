Barnsley v Burton Albion – Reds aim to expunge bitter memory against Brewers

IN terms of dark home episodes last season, Barnsley’s late winter loss to Saturday’s opponents Burton pretty much topped the lot.

In the game which marked former head coach Jose Morais’s first match in charge, the Reds suffered a grave setback in a proverbial relegation six-pointer against Nigel Clough’s Albion at the foot of the Championship.

Even more punishing late-season defeats at Nottingham Forest and Derby County may have been felt even more acutely by all those who represented Barnsley, but erasing a few memories of that grim February night against the Brewers should certainly provide useful motivation in the latest encounter between the two sides.

Daniel Pinillos, who started that night, said: “We will be focused and ready. They (Burton) won last week against Sunderland, so they will come here with confidence.

“But we are confident and playing at home and this time, we will go from minute one to minute 90.”

Despite the Reds seeing their unbeaten league streak end at Coventry City last week, they have yet to see their colours lowered on home soil at Oakwell this season.

All told, Barnsley – since their last home game with Burton on February 20 – have lost just once in their last 10 matches at Oakwell, even if the run has been pockmarked by several draws.

Left-back Pinillos, who retains full confidence about the Reds’ promotion prospects this term, continued: “When we finished the game last week, we said we cannot think about the defeat at Coventry.

“We said we must think about the next week’s game at home and win in front of our fans. We have good players here to be up there at the end of the season.

“We had a lot of time with Daniel (head coach Stendel) to prepare in pre-season and for him to know all the players, too.

“We are trying to put the gaffer’s ideas into action and I think the fans are happy with us this season. We have to do some little things better, but we are working on that.”