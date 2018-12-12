Big change proposed in Barnsley conservation area

An empty factory unit in a Barnsley conservation area could be demolished to make way for future development, but councillors need to approve the plan first because of the area’s historic value.

The former Dawson’s factory unit on Wath Road at Elsecar has been empty since the firm moved out a year ago and the building was bought by Barnsley Council as part of its long-term plans for the future of Elsecar.

It sits alongside Elsecar Heritage Centre – the former NCB workshops – and once formed part of that complex.

But it dates from the 1970s and is regarded as being of “negligible” importance to the conservation area.

The council wants to remove the building as a precursor to developing the site and it has been previously stated it could be used as a temporary car park in the meantime.

Several residents have written to the council about the proposals, with one asking that trees on the site are saved, though it has been deemed necessary to remove those closest to the building, a decision which has not triggered any objection from the council’s tree officer.

Although the building is of no historical interest, the site is because part of it was used for Elsecar’s first canal basin, constructed more than two centuries ago before being filled in and used for railway sidings, which were an integral part of the area’s mining industry.

It is believed possible that some rails and trackbed may still exist under the surface.