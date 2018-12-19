Controversial road plan could be subject to a public inquiry, councillors told

A controversial scheme to create a new one way road system in an urban park has been approved by councillors in Barnsley but the scheme is on hold because the Government has already been asked to call in the development for a public inquiry.

An announcement on whether that will happen is now not expected until January but protesters are also considering a judicial review over claims the planning exercise was not properly handled and are also to step up lobbying of South Yorkshire Metro Mayor Dan Jarvis, because the Sheffield City Region is helping to bankroll the scheme.

The plan has been fraught with controversy since it was announced in the summer as a measure to reduce congestion on the A628 Dodworth Road between the M1 junction 37 and Barnsley town centre where a pinch point at a crossroads causes rush hour congestion.

Barnsley Council say that will get worse as traffic increases and the scheme, which will put a one way gyratory on land currently occupied by Penny Pie Park at Pogmoor, is the only viable option to create the increased traffic flow needed.

However, they concede it will create increased noise and pollution for some, as well as affecting the park – which has been fiercely defended by protesters since the plans were announced.

Four councillors voted against the application – made by the authority itself – after hearing 90 minutes of detail about the scheme.

Head of plannning, Joe Jenkinson, told councillors the root of the issue rested with where junction 37 was positioned when the M1 was constructed, leaving no space for a dual carriageway link to the town centre.

“For whatever reason, junction 37 was put there without any real regard to the future capacity of Dodworth Road and the council has incrementally done what it can to increase capacity.”

A range of schemes were examined,including the installation of a roundabout and an alternative gyratory system.

While some of the plans would have involved compulsorily purchasing nearby properties, none created the capacity for additional traffic the approved version did.

Improved traffic flow on that route was needed to help the future development of Barnsley, he said: “With a scheme such as this, you have to mitigate as best you can, recognising the socio-economic benefits. Additional capacity is the only answer in this case.”

Coun Dave Griffin said: “We are causing a drastic reduction in green space for the sake of a few hours a day. Have we considered other ideas, such as bus lanes in peak periods, encouraging people to share cars and maybe charging for single occupancy?”

Protesters were represented at the meeting by Pete Fielding, who said: “Like other gyratories in Barnsley, we believe this one won’t work” and added that other proposals had been “rejected out of hand by highways”.

“Rather than reducing traffic, this gyratory will attract an extra 3,000 vehicles a day,” he said.

“Even highways acknowledge substantial damage will be caused by this scheme. Penny Pie Park will become an undesirable and unused space.

“Levels of pollutants will increase in the area.

“I doubt you would agree to build a school next to this gyratory, so why build a gyratory next to the school?” he said.

Horizon Academy, which has 2,000 pupils on a nearby campus has supported the application, however, along with bus company Stagecoach.

After the meeting Mr Fielding said protesters believed a judicial review could be justified because of the way the application had been dealt with by Barnsley Council and that they would be lobbying the city region mayor because his work in promoting ‘active transport’ such as cycling was at odds with such a development, which his organisation was supporting financially.

The meeting was also told a site visit by councillors was cut short because of what planning board chairman Coun Doug Birkinshaw described as “harassment and intimidation” of councillors who turned up to view the area.