New traffic order will cut congestion on an estate road used by lorries

New no waiting restrictions are to be enforced on a road used by lorries on a Barnsley industrial estate, after an objection to the plan was overruled.

Barnsley Council applied for a traffic regulation order for Great Cliffe Road at Dodworth in Barnsley to prevent cars parking at the roadside, with details published in May last year.

The resulted in an objection, meaning the proposal had to be reviewed and then go before the council’s ruling Cabinet for a decision on whether it should be upheld or rejected.

Councillors were told that parking on the street was causing difficulties for lorries which had to manoeuvre there and the situation could get worse as the area was expected to develop further for business use.

They agreed to overrule the objection, meaning steps can now be taken to introduce the traffic regulation order which will keep the highway clear of parked vehicles.