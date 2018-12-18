‘Perfect storm’ traffic fears as schools expand in Penistone

Calls have been made to ensure developers take responsibility for the consequences of increased traffic when permission is granted for new homes in Penistone, as councillors have become increasingly concerned about the impact of expanding schools.

Primary and secondary schools are having to expand to cope with the anticipated increase in demand for places as the size of the community grows due to new housing developments, but it is feared not enough is being done to control the extra traffic schools generate.

Barnsley Coun Andrew Millner told colleagues on Penistone Town Council a new traffic regulation order to control parking around The Green has now been given the go-ahead, after a long process of trying to find funding for the scheme.

But he said Barnsley Council’s highways department was unwilling to “do anything constructive” about parking issues on a street near Penistone Grammar School, called Netherfield.

Following the difficulties in making progress with a TPO for The Green, he said he did not believe similar proposals for Netherfield would “get very far”.

The meeting was told that vehicles are now used to block Netherfield, to prevent parents dropping off children at school from using the street as a turning point.

Councillors heard that both the centre of Penistone and the area around the Grammar School have become increasingly congested with traffic because of increased numbers of drivers on the school-run.

The Grammar School is set to expand by 250 places in the years ahead and Coun Graham Saunders said “a perfect storm” was developing, with irresponsible parking, large numbers of children crossing the road and speeding traffic near the school in Huddersfield Road.

“With any future planning (applications), we need to be looking at traffic. We cannot leave it to a later date. We need to make sure the developers pay for it,” he said.