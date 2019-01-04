Plans for homes on former business site provoke objection over finance proposal

An objection to plans for 29 new homes on a former industrial site in Barnsley village has been submitted on the grounds the developers want to avoid making a ‘Section 106’ cash payment to benefit the community.

Barnsley Council has been asked to grant planning permission on the site of the old Company Shop premises, off New Road in Tankersley, which historically was the home of Birdwell railway station.

The site had been earmarked for employment use but was switched to being allocated for housing as a late change to Barnsley Council’s Local Plan, a new document which will guide the way housing and industrial developments progress until the mid 2030s.

However, documents which form part of the application show the developers believe the site would not be profitable if they had to make a Section 106 payment, provide affordable homes as part of the project or set aside land for public open space.

All are now expected from developments of that size and, because the site falls in the Penistone East ward of Barnsley Council, the target for affordable housing is 30 per cent of the overall number.

Tankersley Parish Council have now objected on the grounds there would be no Section 106 cash to compensate for the impact a new development would have on the area.

That objection is supported by ward Coun Robert Barnard.

They have discussed other potential uses for the site, including the creation of a shop, cafe and market or an area for parents to park and turn when on the ‘school run’ for Tankersley St Peter’s primary.

Congestion around the school, a short distance away, has become an increasing problem and new double yellow lines have just been installed to prevent parking around a junction alongside the school, an addition to extended yellow zig-zag lines which were introduced recently.