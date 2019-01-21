New outlook for historic market hall

ITS origins can be traced back to Roman times, but the future of Doncaster’s historic market could be in for a thoroughly modern update.

Improved public areas, new spaces for small businesses, extra local food producers, more independent traders and a greater number of events and entertainment could be on the cards for the space if Doncaster Council’s vision of handing over the running of the market to a commercial provider gets the go-ahead.

The authority wants to work with Market Asset Management Ltd to “transform” both Doncaster and Mexborough markets, in a way it says will enhance the customer experience and create markets that are “vibrant destinations” for shopping, eating out, entertainment and entrepreneurism.

The Grade II-listed Wool Market is currently undergoing a £7.6m refurbishment that will fully re-open in March, but the new deal would include further investment from the private firm of £2.3m in the first five years with £6.2m over the proposed 25 year contract. The deal will save the council £219,000 per year.

The council’s cabinet member for highways, street scene and traded services, Coun Joe Blackham, said the deal, due to be discussed by cabinet on January 29, would bring about “much needed change”.