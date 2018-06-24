Over a thousand women raise money in the Race For Life in Doncaster

Have your say

A cheerful and emotional event at Town Field today as woman ran, jogged and walked in memory of those lost to cancer.

The Race For Life was held today at Town Field, the 5k race started at 11am, participants ran, jogged and walked round the course in an array of pink clothing.

The Blister Sisters - a running group who took part in the race.

Over 1,200 women took part with the goal of raising £50,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The winner of the race was 14 year old Lahana Vardy from Wickersley, Rotherham with a time of 22.19 minutes.

Helen Lomas, from the Busy Ladies Bootcamp, Wheatley, said: “I’m here because cancer affects so many people, my daughters lost their dad to cancer last year. I do whatever I can to support cancer research.”

Busy Bootcamp raised £4,000 for with their forty four runners each gaining support from friends and family.

Vets4Pets were also at the race today offering free mammary checks for female dogs, showcasing that cancer affects our four legged friends as well.