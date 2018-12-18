Council’s energy deal could give residents long term savings

A new energy tariff is to be negotiated by Rotherham Council in a move which could save residents up to £300 a year and bring long-term benefits.

The authority is looking to establish an energy deal which would given subscribers both cheaper fuel and an automatic re-subscription to find another good deal when the initial contract ends.

That will prevent those who sign up from reverting back to a provider’s standard tariff – normally relatively high – when their cheap rate deal expires.

It is hoped some of those who have never swapped suppliers will be encouraged to do so, with an expectation they may be between £200 or £300 a year better off as a result.

Rotherham Council’s ruling Cabinet have agreed to the scheme, which will operate alongside a similar project which has just gone ‘live’ in Barnsley.

Deputy council leader Gordon Watson said a major advantage of the scheme was that it did not rely of customers to renew a cut price deal after it had expired, that was done for them.

He said the element “That really excites me most is that at the end of the 12 months, you don’t drop off onto some variable tariff.

“The organisation will find the best deal for you. When you are on it, you don’t need to keep changing every year.”