Council tax bills to triple for homes standing empty ten years or longer

Owners of unoccupied homes in Rotherham face bills of up to three times normal council tax charges in future under a change to rules accepted by senior members of the local authority.

Rotherham Council’s ruling cabinet have agreed to changes which will see homeowners leaving properties unoccupied for five years with double the normal council tax bill.

Those which have been vacant for a decade or more will be expected to pay three times the usual bill.

The move is a complete turnaround from previous arrangements, where a discount was applied to properties with no occupants present.

Despite the scale of the charges, council officers say they do not anticipate any difficulties in recovering the money.

The scheme is designed as a measure to help cut the number of homes standing empty in the town, by providing a financial incentive against leaving homes vacant.

The cabinet’s spokesman for housing, Coun Dominic Beck, told the meeting housing officers were in contact with owners of empty properties, encouraging them to bring the homes back into use.