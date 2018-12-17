Regeneration project could bring new homes to town centre sites

Senior councillors have approved plans which should lead to the redevelopment of the centre of a Rotherham community with new housing and modern public facilities.

Rotherham Council has found itself with vacant sites as services have moved from the centre of Swinton over the years and it is now taking the opportunity to modernise the area, with a plan which will also see the library and civic hall go to make way for a new multi-use public building.

Coun Denise Lelliott told the council’s ruling cabinet that eight organisations had shown an interest in getting involved in a regeneration scheme with the council.

She said the plan was to work with councillors who represent the district, because they have the best knowledge of what residents would want to see from the scheme.

She told colleagues: “Over the years different services located in the town centre have relocated and left empty buildings.”

That had created problems with anti social behaviour, she said, and it was hoped redevelopment would remove that issue.

“We are looking at redevelopment of the town centre as a community hub, with house and the refurbishment of existing buildings.”

The library and civic hall both date from the 1970s and would need investment to bring them up to modern standards if they were not replaced, a report to the cabinet explained.