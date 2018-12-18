Sheffield Parkway speed limit could be slashed under new plan

The speed limit on the Parkway link road between Sheffield and the M1 is expected to be slashed as part of a package of measures to improve air quality in the area, which is officially deemed to be too bad.

Officials have been set the task of reducing nitrogen dioxide levels by eight per cent along the dual carriageway, which straddles Sheffield and Rotherham, as part of the backlash from legal action against the UK Government because of its track record on tackling air quality.

Sheffield Parkway

Both authorities were tasked with working together on a plan to improve air quality around the route and the answer they have found is to increase its capacity around the M1 junction, which falls within Rotherham, but also to cut the speed limit from 70 mph to 50 mph.

The plans have to go back to the Government for approval, but would form part of a wider package of measures in Rotherham to improve several areas with poor air quality.

They include Rawmarsh Hill, where bus traffic is blamed for some of the problems and there is a target to reduce nitrogen oxide by six per cent, Wortley Road and Upper Wortley Road, where a ban on heavy lorries could be imposed on the motorway-bound carriageway, to help bring about a three per cent reduction.

Fitzwilliam Road would also need changes to ensure buses with the most modern, and least polluting, engines were used, to help bring about a two per cent reduction.

However, Rotherham’s ruling Cabinet was told the prospect of a ‘congestion charge’ style levy on motorists had been ruled out because of the hardship it would cause.

Cabinet member Coun Emma Hoddinott told the meeting the Government had introduced clean air zones as a response to the court action taken against it, with the Parkway identified as one.

The implication of that was that the council could then look to identify other pollution hot-spots in the borough and take action to improve those.

Council leader Chris Read explained the actions proposed for each site were part of a “matrix approach”.

“I am sure there will be people who will look at this and say ‘what about doing something different?’”

But the approach being followed was tackling the problem by taking a series of connected steps.

“The council’s role is fulfilling that policy, rather than determining what may be the best way of cleaning up the air,” he said.

The council had no power over other major contributors to air quality, such as the presence of the M1 and its traffic, or the use of diesel engines, he said.

Since the ‘smart motorway’ arrangement was introduced in South Yorkshire, traffic is sometimes slowed below the 70 mph limit, with gantry signs telling motorists it is because of air quality problems.