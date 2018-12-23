Aggressive begging problem saw Waitrose make hundreds of calls to police

Sheffield’s premium Waitrose supermarket became so badly plagued by aggressive beggars the store became the biggest source of repeat calls for help from police in the west of the city, the South Yorkshire force has revealed.

Police took at least 568 calls from the store in the space of a year as a result of customers’ experiences at the hands of beggars and Chief Constable Stephen Watson accepted that was likely to be “a small representation of the numbers affected” because many people may not make a formal complaint about such incidents.

However, locally based officers have now slashed the problem to zero after identifying a group of eight people most heavily involved in incidents and taking action to stop them, including the arrest of two.

The Waitrose store is on Ecclesall Road and falls under the Sharrow based neighbourhood policing team, which has experienced generally high numbers of complaints about begging.

Their worst problems centred on the supermarket, however, and a report to South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings said: “Waitrose logged over 568 complaints regarding begging at the store on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.

“A large portion reporting that this was intimidating and they would no longer use the store.

“They reported that this was the worst in the whole of the UK for begging and anti-social complaints. Waitrose at the start of January was Sheffield west’s highest repeat caller.

“Other stores included Tesco Express on Sharrow Lane and it was necessary to engage with businesses to establish the identity of those begging.”

Locally based ‘neighbourhood’ officers now work on problem-solving policing, looking for long-term answers to prevent issues being repeated, rather than just responding to each call as they are received.

Nine months after they launched a strategy to tackle the problem, complaints surrounding the Waitrose store had reduced to zero.

Mr Watson told a meeting of the PCC’s public accountability board: “There is a good partnership approach to tackle the problem.

“There are people on the ground who understand, and own, the problem.

“It has made a massive difference. This is where the true value of neighbourhood policing is coming to the fore.”

Dr Billings said he had personal experience of the problem and said: “There were some people who were quite aggressive, it wasn’t pleasant. They have disappeared.”

Neighbourhood police have made a comeback across South Yorkshire after being disbanded several years ago as a cost cutting measure.

They are regarded by senior officers as a huge success, cutting demand on the ‘reactive’ officers who answer emergency calls for help, while also improving communities for those who live and work there.