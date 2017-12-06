Hello!? You've got the wrong person, 'gutted' Sheffield skiing star Katie Summerhayes tells celebrity magazine

She may be one of Britain's leading medal hopes for the Winter Olympics, but it seems Hello! doesn't recognise Sheffield skiing sensation Katie Summerhayes.

The freestyle star was thrilled to receive a mention in the pages of the celebrity magazine, only to learn it was accompanied by a photo of someone else.

She tweeted a picture of the offending photo this evening, accompanied by the message: "Made it in @hellomag but they used someone else’s picture instead of me. Stoked."

When British Winter Athletes, which promotes some of the nation's most talented young sportspeople, described the slip-up as a 'major fail', she responded 'I’m actually gutted!'.

Katie finished seventh at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, after falling down the standings going for gold.

The 22-year-old, who honed her skills on the now-derelict slopes of Sheffield's Ski Village, is aiming for a place on the podium at her second Games in Pyeongchang in February.

Plans to restore the slopes at the Ski Village as early as 2019 and make them part of an extreme sports complex were recently unveiled.

The Star has approached Hello! for a comment.