Sheffield city centre beggar given £500 IN CASH by passer-by

A beggar in Fargate was handed a wad of cash containing £500 by a passer-by during an incident witnessed by Sheffield’s city centre police, it has been revealed.

The bundle contained so many notes the beggar – a regular in the city centre – was still counting them when officers who saw the incident went to speak to him.

The incident was witnessed by police in Sheffield city centre

The man involved was not then seen for the next three days, fuelling suspicions that the cash would have been used to buy drugs.

Police regard the incident as misguided rather than an act of generosity and are actively working to try to dissuade people from providing money for beggars, with Chief Constable Stephen Watson describing the incident as “misguided goodwill”.

Because both accommodation and food are available from the authorities, officers believe the money is used to feed addictions and say that if people stopped providing cash, it would force those involved to seek help from the authorities.

Some spend up to 20 hours a day begging and can make an average of £100 to £150 a day, moving between locations to capture different markets as the city changes complexion between day time shoppers and workers and the night economy.

Begging is now such as successful trade that some of those involved do not claim the benefits they are entitled to.

Details emerged in a presentation given to a meeting of South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings’ public accountability board, which scrutinises the work of police.

It was attended by High Sheriff Barry Eldred, who also has an interest in tackling the issue of homelessness and he told the meeting: “It seems to me one of the most fundamental things we can do at very little cost would be a massive advertising campaign, to stop the giving of money.

“It has to be a bit like a no-smoking campaign. It has to become an anti-social action in itself, giving money to people who are begging because it is just encouraging the problem.”

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts said one way to control the situation was to take action against beggars, but when they had been put before the courts there were “unsatisfactory outcomes” because while they were looking for treatment orders that might take beggars off the streets, often they were given traditional punishments like fines which did not break the cycle of their behaviour.

“What we are not trying to do is criminalise people,” he said.

“We don’t want Sheffield to become an open door, for everyone to come to,” he said.

The meeting was told that neighbourhood police working the city centre beat know all the regular rough sleepers and beggars, which total between 30 and 40, with those who arrive in the area generally responding to offers of help.

One concern is that services in Sheffield are so good, providing food and shelter for those who want it, that the city may attract others from South Yorkshire’s other towns because the help they can access is better in the city.

Coun Jim Steinke, Sheffield Council’s community safety spokesman, said: “It worries me that people are being drawn into Sheffield because of the services. For me, it is about working across South Yorkshire and how there are more localised services, to stop people coming here. People come here because there are homeless services here,” he said.

Mr Watson also suggested asking the courts service to put on special courts to deal specifically with those arrested for breaching the laws around vagrancy, with Magistrates who had a deep understanding of the issues involved.