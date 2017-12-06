Award in memory of murdered MP as Leeds recognises unsung heroes

THE family of murdered Batley MP Jo Cox are set to present an award in her honour at the first Compassionate City Awards ceremony in Leeds.

Leeds City Council is staging the event at Leeds Civic Hall from 7pm on Thursday (Dec 7) to celebrate the positive work done by individuals, community groups and organisations.

Award categories include Volunteer of the Year, Unsung Hero of the Year, Young Person of the Year and School of the Year.

Also Included in this year’s inaugural event will be an award named in memory of the late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

The Jo Cox Award will be given to an individual or organisation who have gone above and beyond to unite and bring different communities together, supported newer communities to feel welcome into their communities and championed specific issues which help to create more cohesive and integrated communities.

Jo’s parents Gordon and Jean Leadbeater and her sister Kim Leadbeater will be at the ceremony to present the Jo Cox award in her honour.

Award sponsors: Zenith, Leeds City College, Grant Thornton and Leeds Rhino’s Foundation will also be at the awards ceremony to celebrate the winners.

Coun Debra Coupar Leeds City Council’s executive member for communities said: “I am delighted the first ever Compassionate City Awards are being held. This will be a fantastic opportunity to recognise those people and organisations of Leeds who regularly go above and beyond for their local communities to make Leeds the best place to live and work.

“I would like to offer my congratulations to all of the nominees. It is really positive that we have the chance as a city to pass on our thanks for all their tremendous efforts.”