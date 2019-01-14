Bradford Industrial Museum and Bolling Hall Museums face opening hours cuts

Have your say

Opening hours at two museums in Bradford will be reduced as part of council cost-cutting measures.

Bradford Council has revealed that it will keep its four museums and galleries open for the foreseeable future, despite budget cuts to its Museums and Libraries department.

However, opening times for Bolling Hall Museum and Bradford Industrial Museum will be slashed as part of budget proposals for the year ahead.

Museum history

Dating back to Bradford’s Medieval era, Bolling Hall in Bowling is one of the oldest buildings in the city.

The former stately home is now a museum that shows off the building’s rich past, including period furniture and art.

Bradford Industrial Museum is based in Moorside Mills in Eccleshill, and includes machinery, vehicles and other artefacts from the district’s industrial past.

The council said it was currently consulting with staff on the proposed opening hours, and so could not yet reveal the severity of the cuts.

Public events to hear more about opening hours

Plans to for the new opening hours will be discussed at a series of public events this weekend.

The events take place at 11am on Saturday at Cartwright Hall Art Gallery, 3pm on Saturday at Bradford Industrial Museum and 2pm on Sunday at Cliffe Castle Museum in Keighley.

A Bradford Council spokesman added: “It also proposed that increased commercial opportunities will be developed across the Museums and Galleries service.”