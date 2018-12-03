Bradford teenager Mackenzie Kozlow is missing

Police are appealed for information to help find a Bradford teenager who is missing from home.

Mackenzie Kozlow, who is 16, was last seen at her home in the Buttershaw area on Saturday night.

She is about 5ft tall and was last seen wearing a burgundy coat with a fur-lined hood and large hoop earrings.

She is believed to be with an Asian girl of the same age who is known to her and they may be in the city centre together, police said.

Enquiries are continuing to locate Mackenzie and anyone who can assist is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 2062 of December 1, or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.