Bradford trio jailed for roles in gang suspected of handling stolen cars worth £1m

Three Bradford men have been jailed over their roles in a gang that is believed to have handled and disposed of stolen cars worth more than £1m.

The investigation centred on Chapel Green Works in the Little Horton area, where police found parts for 69 stolen vehicles in an industrial unit in September 2016.

Siyavash Omidifar, left; Pawel Wach, top centre, and Marc Holton, bottom centre, have been jailed over their involvement with an organised crime gang that is believed to have handled and disposed of stolen cars.

Also in crime: Robbers armed with samurai sword and knives raid Leeds pub The Regent



Documents and other items were also found for a further six cars, West Yorkshire Police said.

Most of the vehicles had been stolen in burglaries across the Bradford district, although some were taken during offences outside of West Yorkshire.

One of the gang members, 50-year-old Nigel Harrison, was jailed in 2017 for 18 years after he pleaded guilty to offences relating to guns and drugs found inside the unit.

Now three more men have been jailed at Bradford Crown Court after they were found guilty of conspiracy to handle stolen goods.

Siyavash Omidifar, 41, of Walden Drive, was sentenced in his absence to a total of 10 years for conspiracy to handle stolen goods and possession of criminal property. He is believed to have fled the country during the trial.

Pawel Wach, 35, of Ayresome Oval, Allerton, and Marc Holton, 38, of Burneston Gardens, were jailed for six years and three years respectively.

Also in crime: Trial date set for three men accused of murdering Christopher Lewis in Chapeltown



Detective Sergeant Andy Simpson said: “This was a considerable investigation into organised crime in West Yorkshire and we are pleased that more of these gang members are now serving time in prison for their involvement.

“The vehicles were being stolen in burglaries and taken to the unit, where they were dismantled for the parts to be used, sold on, or scrapped in exchange for cash."

A Proceeds of Crime Act investigation will now take place to establish what assets can be seized with a view to making applications for repayment orders.

Det Sgt Simpson added: “West Yorkshire Police is working with partners to tackle organised crime and anyone with information about suspected criminal activity in their area is urged to report it."

Also in crime: Police DNA tagging in Wakefield has 'cut street drinking offences by 60 per cent' in city centre



Information can be passed on by calling 101 or using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.