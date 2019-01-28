Cash stolen from cancer charity shop in Skipton

Money was stolen from a cancer support charity shop in Skipton yesterday.

The Cancer Support Yorkshire pre-loved shop was broken into after a burglar smashed a large hole in the door window and entered the shop.

A bright pink plastic Cancer Support Yorkshire charity box was stolen with a small amount of money in and also the cash drawer from the till - which was in fact empty.

It took place on Belmont Wharfe, Skipton at around 11pm on Sunday 27 January 2019.

The burglar alarm was activated and the offender is said to have fled the scene on foot.

PC Rich Sutcliffe from Skipton Police, who is investigating the offence,said: “Any burglary is distressing but this involves a cancer charity so is especially sad for those involved with running the shop and also those who benefit from funds raised there.

“This break-in took place at time when there may still have been people around the town centre leaving pubs or restaurants.

“I appeal for anyone who may have any information, no matter how small to get in touch with me. You may just hold a key piece of information which could help bring this offender to justice.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rich Sutcliffe.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190016599.